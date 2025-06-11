Students fear AI could cause "brain rot" by making it too easy to skip crucial learning steps

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Students worry that AI could lead to "brain rot" by making it too easy to skip important learning steps, according to Drew Bent, who oversees AI and education at Anthropic.

In user interviews, Bent says students raised concerns that AI tools might get in the way of real intellectual growth and make it harder to fully engage with their studies. Many reported wanting to master subjects honestly, but found it tough to avoid the temptation of AI shortcuts.

Anthropic built Claude's "Learning Mode" in direct response to this feedback. The feature is designed to work more like a tutor, pushing students to think for themselves instead of just handing out answers. It relies on targeted questions and sample responses to help students develop their own ideas.

"Learning Mode" is part of Anthropic's broader education initiative. The company says Claude can also generate literature reviews with correct citations, though it's still unclear how well this supports real learning.

The Good, the Bad, and the Braindead

Research suggests that AI tools can be a valuable support for students, especially when used as personal tutors or in adaptive learning environments. Students with learning difficulties often benefit the most, since AI can help them organize and complete assignments.

Still, there are clear drawbacks. An Anthropic study from April found that in higher education, students tend to use AI for more complex cognitive tasks like analysis, while simpler tasks are less likely to be handed off to AI.

A Swiss study involving 666 participants found a strong negative correlation between frequent AI use and scores on the Halpern Critical Thinking Assessment—an effect that was particularly pronounced among 17- to 25-year-olds.

Linguist Naomi S. Baron warns that tools like ChatGPT could eventually erode students' motivation to write and think independently, as automated suggestions take the place of creative work and weaken individual writing style.

Despite these potential drawbacks, AI adoption in education continues to accelerate. A Pew Research survey of 1,391 US teens found that the number of students using ChatGPT for schoolwork doubled in just one year, jumping from 13% to 26%. High school students were the most frequent users.

This trend is even more pronounced in higher education. In August 2024, a Harvard Undergraduate Association survey of 326 students revealed that nearly 90 percent use generative AI, with almost half relying on it at least every other day. The data paints a clear picture of AI's growing role in education, even as debates about its impact continue.

