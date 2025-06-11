AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Students fear AI could cause "brain rot" by making it too easy to skip crucial learning steps

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Students fear AI could cause
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Students worry that AI could lead to "brain rot" by making it too easy to skip important learning steps, according to Drew Bent, who oversees AI and education at Anthropic.

Ad

In user interviews, Bent says students raised concerns that AI tools might get in the way of real intellectual growth and make it harder to fully engage with their studies. Many reported wanting to master subjects honestly, but found it tough to avoid the temptation of AI shortcuts.

Anthropic built Claude's "Learning Mode" in direct response to this feedback. The feature is designed to work more like a tutor, pushing students to think for themselves instead of just handing out answers. It relies on targeted questions and sample responses to help students develop their own ideas.

"Learning Mode" is part of Anthropic's broader education initiative. The company says Claude can also generate literature reviews with correct citations, though it's still unclear how well this supports real learning.

Ad
Ad

The Good, the Bad, and the Braindead

Research suggests that AI tools can be a valuable support for students, especially when used as personal tutors or in adaptive learning environments. Students with learning difficulties often benefit the most, since AI can help them organize and complete assignments.

Still, there are clear drawbacks. An Anthropic study from April found that in higher education, students tend to use AI for more complex cognitive tasks like analysis, while simpler tasks are less likely to be handed off to AI.

A Swiss study involving 666 participants found a strong negative correlation between frequent AI use and scores on the Halpern Critical Thinking Assessment—an effect that was particularly pronounced among 17- to 25-year-olds.

Linguist Naomi S. Baron warns that tools like ChatGPT could eventually erode students' motivation to write and think independently, as automated suggestions take the place of creative work and weaken individual writing style.

Despite these potential drawbacks, AI adoption in education continues to accelerate. A Pew Research survey of 1,391 US teens found that the number of students using ChatGPT for schoolwork doubled in just one year, jumping from 13% to 26%. High school students were the most frequent users.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Here's every Apple Intelligence update Apple announced at WWDC 25

This trend is even more pronounced in higher education. In August 2024, a Harvard Undergraduate Association survey of 326 students revealed that nearly 90 percent use generative AI, with almost half relying on it at least every other day. The data paints a clear picture of AI's growing role in education, even as debates about its impact continue.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Anthropic reports that students are concerned about "brain rot" from AI, fearing that AI tools may make learning too easy and reduce genuine understanding.
  • Claude's "Learning Mode" aims to promote independent thinking by encouraging students to engage more deeply with educational material.
  • While AI tutors can accelerate learning and support students with difficulties, research also finds that frequent AI use is linked to weaker critical thinking skills among young people.
Sources
Bent via LinkedIn
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic brings AI assistant Claude to university campuses

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Students fear AI could cause "brain rot" by making it too easy to skip crucial learning steps

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Here's every Apple Intelligence update Apple announced at WWDC 25

AI research

Researchers build massive AI training dataset using only openly licensed sources

AI research

AI agents outperform human teams in hacking competitions

Google News