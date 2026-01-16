Study warns AI could homogenize human creativity as models converge on "Artificial Hivemind"

A large-scale study shows that different AI language models produce surprisingly similar answers on open-ended tasks. The researchers warn of long-term consequences for human creativity.

Give different chatbots the same creative task, and you might expect them to come up with different ideas. A new study from researchers at the University of Washington, Carnegie Mellon University, and the Allen Institute for AI paints a different picture: the models converge on the same concepts, sometimes down to identical phrasing.

The team, led by Liwei Jiang, calls this phenomenon the "Artificial Hivemind." According to the study, it manifests on two levels: individual models repeat themselves (intra-model repetition), and different models from different companies produce remarkably similar outputs (inter-model homogeneity).

Take the prompt "write a metaphor about time." The researchers had 25 different language models generate 50 responses each. Despite the variety of model families and sizes, only two dominant clusters emerged. One centered on the metaphor "time is a river," the other on variations of "time is a weaver." The wording might differ, but the underlying concepts stayed the same.