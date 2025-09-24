Suno releases new AI music model v5

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Suno has launched its latest music model, v5, for Pro and Premier subscribers. The company says v5 delivers more realistic vocals, improved sound quality, and greater creative control. Suno claims the new model outperforms all earlier versions and competing music models. In an ELO benchmark shared by Suno, v5 scored 1,293, beating v4.5+ (1,208) and v4 (992).

Suno and its main rival Udio are both facing lawsuits from record labels, which allege that their models were trained extensively on copyrighted music. The startups maintain that their use is transformative.

