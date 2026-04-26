Survey finds Claude's weekly active users in the US skew far wealthier than any rival AI assistant

Claude's user base is notably more affluent than other AI assistants. A survey by Epoch AI and Ipsos found that 80 percent of US adults who use Claude live in households earning more than $100,000 a year. Competing services trail well behind: Microsoft Copilot at 64 percent, ChatGPT, Grok, and Google Gemini at 56 percent each, and Meta AI at just 37 percent.

Still, Epoch AI notes that Claude's lead is only relative—in absolute terms, its reach remains small. Among high earners, ChatGPT dominates at 37 percent, followed by Gemini (24 percent) and Copilot (14 percent), while Claude reaches just 6 percent. And 44 percent of high earners don't use AI at all. The data comes from three survey waves between March and April 2026.

The numbers are worth considering alongside a recent Anthropic study showing stronger AI models negotiate better prices in transactions, while users of weaker models didn't realize they were at a disadvantage. If that pattern holds, more capable models, already used disproportionately by the wealthy, could widen existing economic gaps.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1