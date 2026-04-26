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Survey finds Claude's weekly active users in the US skew far wealthier than any rival AI assistant

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Apr 26, 2026

Claude's user base is notably more affluent than other AI assistants. A survey by Epoch AI and Ipsos found that 80 percent of US adults who use Claude live in households earning more than $100,000 a year. Competing services trail well behind: Microsoft Copilot at 64 percent, ChatGPT, Grok, and Google Gemini at 56 percent each, and Meta AI at just 37 percent.

Balkendiagramm von Epoch AI, das die Einkommensverteilung der Nutzer verschiedener KI-Dienste zeigt. Claude hat mit 80 Prozent den höchsten Anteil an Nutzern aus Haushalten mit über 100.000 Dollar Jahreseinkommen. Es folgen Microsoft Copilot (64 %), ChatGPT (60 %), Grok (56 %), Google Gemini (56 %) und Meta AI (37 %). Die Balken sind nach Einkommensgruppen farblich unterteilt: unter 25.000 Dollar, 25.000 bis 50.000 Dollar, 50.000 bis 75.000 Dollar, 75.000 bis 100.000 Dollar und über 100.000 Dollar.
Claude's user base skews wealthier than any other major AI service, with 80 percent of users in households earning over $100,000, more than double the rate for Meta AI. | Image: Epoch A

Still, Epoch AI notes that Claude's lead is only relative—in absolute terms, its reach remains small. Among high earners, ChatGPT dominates at 37 percent, followed by Gemini (24 percent) and Copilot (14 percent), while Claude reaches just 6 percent. And 44 percent of high earners don't use AI at all. The data comes from three survey waves between March and April 2026.

The numbers are worth considering alongside a recent Anthropic study showing stronger AI models negotiate better prices in transactions, while users of weaker models didn't realize they were at a disadvantage. If that pattern holds, more capable models, already used disproportionately by the wealthy, could widen existing economic gaps.

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