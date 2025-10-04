AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Synthesia rolls out version 3.0 of its video avatar platform

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Synthesia has launched version 3.0 of its video avatar platform, adding several new features focused on interaction and realism. The main change is the introduction of "video agents" that can appear in videos, hold real-time conversations with viewers, answer or ask questions, and access company-specific information.

Other updates include more customizable avatars with natural movement, faster and more flexible voice cloning, interactive video features, and automatic translation. An AI-driven video editor and a new course format for interactive learning with avatars and video agents are also in development.

Sources
Synthesia
