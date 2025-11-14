Tech giants push for priority chip access through new export restrictions

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon, Microsoft, and AI startup Anthropic are backing a US law that would further restrict Nvidia's chip exports to China. The proposed Gain AI Act would require semiconductor companies to satisfy US demand first before shipping chips to countries under arms embargos. The law would give tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft priority access to chips.

Nvidia opposes the plan, warning it would create unnecessary market interference. Some government officials question whether the law is even needed, pointing out that the Commerce Department already has the authority to enforce export controls. Meta and Google haven't commented on the proposal. The Gain AI Act could be attached to the defense budget as an amendment.

