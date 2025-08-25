Tech investors and AI firms are launching a US political network to influence AI legislation

A coalition of tech investors and AI companies is launching a US political action network called "Leading the Future" to influence AI legislation. The initiative is backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI president Greg Brockman and his wife Anna Brockman, as well as Perplexity and investor Ron Conway. The network plans to spend over $100 million on campaign donations and digital outreach to support candidates seen as tech-friendly and oppose those pushing for stricter AI regulations. Organizers Josh Vlasto and Zac Moffatt say the goal isn’t deregulation, but to promote "sensible guardrails." Initially, efforts will focus on four key states: New York, California, Illinois, and Ohio. Modeled after the crypto-focused Fairshake initiative, the network aims to work across party lines. Its main objective is to prevent what the industry sees as a fragmented patchwork of AI laws across the US.

