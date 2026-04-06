Telehealth startup Medvi generated billions in revenue with AI-powered fake advertising

Telehealth startup Medvi, which sells GLP-1 weight loss drugs, was featured in the New York Times as a shining example of AI-powered efficiency. The company reportedly hit $1.8 billion in revenue with just two employees, using AI primarily for marketing.

What the NYT didn't mention, though, was that Medvi apparently also used AI to create ethically questionable advertising, fake doctor profiles on social media, fabricated videos, and generated before-and-after comparisons. In short, exactly the kind of misuse AI critics have been warning about. The following video breaks it down.

Medvi was initially celebrated on social media for its AI efficiency but is now being cited as a cautionary tale. Still, the case shows that AI tools can let a company scale with minimal staff, even if, in this case, the methods were ethically questionable and at least bordering on fraud. The bigger question is whether similar efficiency gains are possible for legitimate products with transparent marketing.

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