AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Tencent poaches AI researcher from OpenAI

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Tencent has hired AI researcher Shunyu Yao away from OpenAI, according to Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter. At the Shenzhen-based tech giant, Yao is expected to work on integrating artificial intelligence into Tencent's existing services. Before joining Tencent, he spent time at Google and Princeton University, focusing his research on AI agents. Chinese media speculated that his compensation package could be worth more than 100 million yuan, roughly $14 million. Tencent dismissed the figure on its official WeChat channel, calling it a rumor, but didn't provide further details. Neither OpenAI nor Yao has commented. His departure comes during an intense race for AI talent, one that has recently escalated with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg offering payouts that reportedly reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Bloomberg
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

"Aivilization" experiment lets over 22,000 AI agents model what future societies could become

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

California set to pass first US law on AI companion chatbots

AI and society

FTC looks at company practices around AI risks to minors

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Tencent poaches AI researcher from OpenAI

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic confirms technical bugs after weeks of complaints about declining Claude code quality

AI and society

Anthropic settles landmark AI copyright lawsuit for at least $1.5 billion

AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

Google News