Tencent releases Hy3 open-source model that allegedly matches models up to five times its active size

Tencent has officially released its AI model Hy3. The model uses a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture with 295 billion total parameters. Of those, 21 billion are active at any given time, plus 3.8 billion parameters for an added MTP layer. It handles context lengths up to 256,000 tokens. Tencent says Hy3 matches the performance of models two to five times its size. In a blind evaluation by 270 experts, Hy3 scored 2.67 out of 4, beating GLM-5.1 at 2.51. Internal testing showed the hallucination rate dropped from 12.5 percent to 5.4 percent.

Hy3 is available under an Apache 2.0 license on Hugging Face, ModelScope, and GitHub. An FP8-quantized version is also available. Support for platforms like OpenRouter and Cline is planned. Tencent has already built the model into its own products, including WorkBuddy, Yuanbao, WeChat, and the game assistant for "Path of Exile: Advent."

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1