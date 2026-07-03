Tesla caps employee AI spending at $200 per week, according to an internal memo reported by The Information. The rule took effect July 6. Before that, software engineers regularly burned through thousands of dollars in tokens per week. Anyone who wants to spend more now needs approval. Beta versions of xAI products are exempt from the cap.

The move follows an internal push to ramp up AI use. Tesla launched a platform called Bottle Rocket with models from OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and Cursor. According to the report, Elon Musk urged staff to try Cursor's coding model Composer and Grok. But Grok isn't popular with employees. Many prefer Anthropic's Claude instead. SpaceX is planning to acquire Cursor maker Anysphere for $60 billion.

AI is supposed to play a major role at Tesla going forward. Musk wants to deploy it at scale in robotaxis and the Optimus robot. The company's revenue has been flat for about two years.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1