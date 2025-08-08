AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Tesla has shut down its Dojo supercomputer project and reassigned the entire team

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Tesla has shut down its Dojo supercomputer project and reassigned the entire team
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Tesla has shut down its Dojo supercomputer project and dissolved the team behind it, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Ad

Peter Bannon, who led the effort, is leaving the company, while the remaining team members are being reassigned to other data center projects. The decision reportedly came directly from CEO Elon Musk.

Dojo was planned as a core part of Tesla's AI infrastructure, designed to train neural networks for autonomous driving features like Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, as well as for the company's humanoid robot Optimus. The supercomputer was built around Tesla's own D1 chip and processed video data from its vehicles to improve AI systems.

Musk: Focus shifts to new AI chips

After the news broke, Musk said on X that Tesla will now focus on developing its new AI5 and AI6 chip series. These chips are "excellent for inference and at least pretty good for training," according to Musk. He argued that running two separate chip architectures in parallel - as was the case with Dojo and the new line - doesn't make sense.

Ad
Ad

Instead, Tesla is ramping up partnerships with outside technology companies. Going forward, most compute power will come from Nvidia and AMD. To produce its new AI6 chips, Tesla signed a $16.5 billion deal with Samsung in July 2025. The chips will be manufactured at a new facility in Texas.

The move away from Dojo doesn't come as a complete surprise. Back in January 2024, Musk called the project a "long shot" with an uncertain outcome.

Talent exodus and a new startup from ex-Dojo engineers

The strategy shift has led to a noticeable talent drain at Tesla. Around 20 former Dojo team members have left, many joining a new startup called DensityAI. According to Bloomberg, DensityAI develops chips, hardware, and software for AI data centers, focusing on areas like robotics, AI agents, and automotive applications.

DensityAI was founded by Ganesh Venkataramanan, who previously led the Dojo project, along with former Tesla engineers Bill Chang and Ben Floering. Martin Viecha, Tesla's former head of investor relations, has also joined as an advisor.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Tesla has shut down its Dojo supercomputer project and reassigned the team, as CEO Elon Musk decided to focus on developing new AI chip series (AI5 and AI6) and increase reliance on Nvidia and AMD for future computing needs.
  • The company signed a $16.5 billion deal with Samsung to manufacture its AI6 chips at a new Texas facility, shifting away from maintaining separate chip architectures and moving key AI training to external partners.
  • Around 20 engineers from the former Dojo team have left Tesla, with many joining a new startup, DensityAI, which develops chips and hardware for AI data centers in fields like robotics and automotive technology.
Sources
Bloomberg
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Meta acquires audio AI startup WaveForms as it ramps up efforts to build Llama 4.5

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Apple will upgrade ChatGPT in Apple Intelligence to GPT-5 in the next software update

AI in practice

ChatGPT users can enable a setting to continue accessing legacy models like o3 and GPT-4o

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Tesla has shut down its Dojo supercomputer project and reassigned the entire team

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-5 as a unified system with adaptive reasoning for complex tasks

AI research

Google Deepmind's Genie 3 creates interactive 3D worlds that stay consistent for "multiple minutes"

AI in practice

Google upgrades Gemini with Deep Think and flags early warning risks

Google News