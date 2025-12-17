AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

The $10 billion loop: Amazon could pay OpenAI so OpenAI can pay Amazon

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Amazon is reportedly in talks to invest at least $10 billion in OpenAI. According to three people familiar with the discussions who spoke to The Information, the deal would push OpenAI's valuation past $500 billion. The influx of cash is intended to help OpenAI cover its massive server costs, including a recently agreed-upon $38 billion deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As part of the arrangement, OpenAI would commit to using Amazon's proprietary "Trainium" AI chips rather than relying solely on Nvidia hardware.

Ad

The companies are also discussing the possibility of turning ChatGPT into a shopping platform. However, Microsoft's exclusive rights to sell OpenAI models to cloud customers could limit Amazon's options here. Talks reportedly began in October following OpenAI's corporate restructuring but haven't concluded yet. OpenAI remains in urgent need of capital, as the company expects to burn through more than $100 billion over the next four years.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
The Information
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

AI infrastructure expansion drives massive debt across major tech partners

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Tech giants take on record debt to finance the AI race

AI in practice

OpenAI's growth obsession continues as AWS becomes the latest megadeal in its scaling spree

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

The $10 billion loop: Amazon could pay OpenAI so OpenAI can pay Amazon

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI's new ChatGPT image model matches Google's Nano Banana Pro on complex prompts

AI research

More AI agents isn't always better, new Google and MIT study finds

AI in practice

GPT-5.2 lands to top Google's Gemini 3 in the AI benchmark game just four weeks after GPT-5.1

Google News