The AI boom drove Nvidia's yearly Taiwan spending from $15 billion to $150 billion

Nvidia now spends up to $150 billion a year on suppliers like TSMC in Taiwan. Three or four years ago, that figure was just $10 to $15 billion annually. CEO Jensen Huang shared the numbers at a company event in Taipei, according to Nikkei Asia.

Nvidia also plans to quadruple its Taiwan workforce from 1,000 to 4,000 employees. A new campus called Constellation is planned for Taipei, with construction starting in late 2026 and completion set for 2030. The company wants to replicate the concept at its new California headquarters.

Rival AMD is also ramping up its Taiwan investment. CEO Lisa Su announced more than $10 billion for Taiwan's chip ecosystem, mainly to secure capacity for advanced packaging.

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The two figures aren't directly comparable, though. AMD is talking about a multi-year investment in added capacity, while Huang was describing Nvidia's ongoing annual spending with Taiwanese suppliers.