Matthias Bastian

The New York Times wants OpenAI to hand over 20 million ChatGPT conversations

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
The New York Times is asking OpenAI to hand over 20 million private ChatGPT conversations. According to OpenAI, the paper wants to see if users have used the AI to get around its paywall. OpenAI is fighting the request, calling it a serious invasion of user privacy because the demand includes people who have nothing to do with the lawsuit.

The New York Times had already asked OpenAI to store user content from ChatGPT and its API indefinitely, even if users had deleted their data, to preserve evidence. The dispute is part of a lawsuit filed in late 2023, where the New York Times accuses OpenAI of using its content to train AI models without permission.

Sources
OpenAI
