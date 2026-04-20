The NSA is using Anthropic's most powerful AI model Mythos

The NSA, the US intelligence agency responsible for electronic surveillance, is using Anthropic's most powerful AI model, "Mythos Preview." That's according to Axios, citing two sources. The Pentagon has classified Anthropic as a security risk and has been trying since February to block the company as a vendor. The NSA, notably, falls under the Pentagon's authority. In court filings, the Defense Department has even argued that Anthropic's tools pose a threat to national security.

Anthropic has restricted access to Mythos to around 40 organizations as part of "Project Glasswing," arguing that the model's offensive cyber capabilities are too dangerous for a broad release. That framing has drawn some skepticism, though.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei met with White House officials last week to discuss deploying Mythos across government agencies. The Pentagon demanded that Anthropic make Claude available for "all legal purposes." Anthropic refused, drawing the line at mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

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The UK's intelligence services also have access to the model through the country's AI Security Institute, according to Axios.