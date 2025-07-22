AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

The UK and OpenAI plan to work together on AI safety and potential infrastructure investments

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
The UK government has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI focused on joint research into AI safety and potential investments in British AI infrastructure, including new data centers. OpenAI may also expand its London office. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the goal is to position the UK as a global leader in AI. According to Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, the government wants AI to drive improvements in healthcare, education, and economic growth. Plans include investing £1 billion in computing power. The coalition is banking on AI to boost productivity by 1.5 percent per year, which could add £47 billion to the economy over the next decade.

