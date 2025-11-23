AI and society
Matthias Bastian

The White House has paused a federal order that would have overridden state-level AI regulations

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

The White House has reportedly put a hold on a draft executive order that would have let federal law override state-level AI regulations. According to Reuters, the draft called for the Department of Justice, led by Pam Bondi, to form a task force that could challenge states with stricter AI rules. The plan would have shifted full authority for AI legislation to the federal government. Critics warned that this approach threatened consumer protections and states' rights.

Ad

The move comes as Donald Trump continues pushing broad deregulation in the AI sector following his return to office in early 2025. The debate has intensified since early October, when California passed SB 53, the country's first comprehensive safety and transparency law for major AI companies. Google, OpenAI, and other tech firms have backed nationwide rules, arguing that a patchwork of state laws would slow innovation.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Reuters
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

In Silicon Valley, pure capitalism rules again

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

AI and society

Meta forms super PAC in California to push AI policies

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

The White House has paused a federal order that would have overridden state-level AI regulations

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Gemini 3 Pro tops new AI reliability benchmark, but hallucination rates remain high

AI research

Researchers push "Context Engineering 2.0" as the road to lifelong AI memory

AI and society

German court deepens the split on AI and copyright with its latest ruling

Google News