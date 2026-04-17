The White House weighs whether Anthropic's Mythos is too valuable for the federal government to refuse

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei meets White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on Friday to end the standoff with the Pentagon, per Axios and the Wall Street Journal. The talks follow Anthropic's lawsuit against the Department of War, which blacklisted the company after Amodei refused unrestricted access to its AI model.

At issue is "Mythos," a new Claude model that Anthropic says is unusually effective at breaking through cyber defenses. A pre-release version has gone to tech companies and critical infrastructure operators, with no public release planned.

US intelligence agencies and CISA are already testing Mythos, and the Treasury Department is interested. A source close to the talks told Axios it would be grossly negligent for the government to pass on the tech, calling it a "gift to China." The WSJ reports the Office of Management and Budget is preparing access for federal agencies.

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Anthropic hired Trump-aligned advisers after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth flagged the company as a security risk in February. Friday's meeting is meant to tee up a deal. The EU is also negotiating access to Mythos.