Thinking Machines bets on efficiency over size with its second model, Inkling Small

Thinking Machines, the AI lab from former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, has released Inkling Small. According to Artificial Analysis, the open-weights reasoning model scores 40 on the Intelligence Index, one point below Inkling (41), with less than a third of the parameters (276 billion total, 12 billion active). AA says no open model of equal or smaller size scores higher.

Inkling Small beats its bigger sibling on several coding and reasoning tests, including Humanity's Last Exam (32% vs. 30%) and GPQA Diamond (89% vs. 87%). It falls behind on agent-based tasks and factual knowledge but is far more token-efficient, averaging 24K output tokens per task compared to 45K for Deepseek V4 Flash and 78K for GPT-5.4 mini.

The model handles text, image, and speech inputs, has a 256K-token context window, and ships under Apache 2.0. Weights are on Hugging Face, and users can fine-tune it in the browser via Tinker Playground. Thinking Machines positions its models as a foundation for fine-tuning with users' own data. Some see this as the next frontier in AI.

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