Maximilian Schreiner

Thinking Machines Lab reportedly seeks up to 5 billion dollars in new funding

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Thinking Machines Lab, founded by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, is looking to raise up to five billion dollars in new funding, according to The Information. That would at least triple the nine-month-old company's existing capital. A second source says the startup is aiming for a valuation of at least 50 billion dollars.

The company previously raised two billion dollars at a ten-billion-dollar valuation from backers including Andreessen Horowitz. The money will support research, new hires, and computing resources. In October, the company launched Tinker, a tool that lets developers customize open AI models. Thinking Machines is also working on a consumer-facing product, potentially a voice-based AI assistant.

Sources
The Information
