Matthias Bastian

TikTok users pretend to be AI videos

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
TikTokers are reversing the usual AI confusion by pretending their real videos are made by Google's new video model, Veo 3. Indie band Kongos posted a clip of a live performance labeled as AI-generated. Rapper GameBoi Pat did the same with an older song, while others like Darden Bela made similar claims with existing videos. Some users act like "prompts", or joke that AI made them gamble or drink. "Real or Veo" quizzes are also trending. It highlights how blurred the line is between real and AI videos. Google reports that millions of AI videos have been generated using Veo 3 in just a few days.

