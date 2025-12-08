AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

Transformer co-creator Vaswani unveils high-performance Rnj-1 coding model

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Essential AI's new open-source model, Rnj-1, outperforms significantly larger competitors on the "SWE-bench Verified" test. This benchmark is considered particularly challenging because it evaluates an AI's ability to independently solve real-world programming problems. Despite being a compact model with just eight billion parameters, Rnj-1 scores 20.8 points.

Ad

By comparison, similarly sized models like Qwen 3 (without reasoning, 8B) only reach 4.5 points in Essential AI's testing. The system was introduced by Ashish Vaswani, co-founder of Essential AI and co-author of the famous "Attention Is All You Need" paper that launched the Transformer architecture. Rnj-1 is also Transformer-based, specifically utilizing the Gemma 3 architecture. According to the company, development focused primarily on better pre-training rather than post-training methods like reinforcement learning. These improvements also result in lower pre-training computational costs, thanks to the use of the Muon optimizer.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
EssentialAI
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Corporate AI agents use simple workflows with human oversight instead of chasing full autonomy

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Perplexity's BrowseSafe tries to patch the gaping security holes inherent in AI browser agents

AI research

GeoVista brings open-source AI geolocation to near-parity with top commercial models

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Transformer co-creator Vaswani unveils high-performance Rnj-1 coding model

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Corporate AI agents use simple workflows with human oversight instead of chasing full autonomy

AI and society

Physicist Steve Hsu publishes research built around a core idea generated by GPT-5

AI research

The ARC benchmark's fall marks another casualty of relentless AI optimization

Google News