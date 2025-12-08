Transformer co-creator Vaswani unveils high-performance Rnj-1 coding model

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Essential AI's new open-source model, Rnj-1, outperforms significantly larger competitors on the "SWE-bench Verified" test. This benchmark is considered particularly challenging because it evaluates an AI's ability to independently solve real-world programming problems. Despite being a compact model with just eight billion parameters, Rnj-1 scores 20.8 points.

Ad

Share Recommend our article Share

By comparison, similarly sized models like Qwen 3 (without reasoning, 8B) only reach 4.5 points in Essential AI's testing. The system was introduced by Ashish Vaswani, co-founder of Essential AI and co-author of the famous "Attention Is All You Need" paper that launched the Transformer architecture. Rnj-1 is also Transformer-based, specifically utilizing the Gemma 3 architecture. According to the company, development focused primarily on better pre-training rather than post-training methods like reinforcement learning. These improvements also result in lower pre-training computational costs, thanks to the use of the Muon optimizer.

Ad