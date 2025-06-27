Trump administration plans executive orders to speed up U.S. AI data center expansion

The Trump administration is preparing a series of executive orders aimed at accelerating the expansion of AI data centers in the United States, according to Reuters. The plan focuses on lowering barriers to power grid access and making federal land available for new facilities, addressing the rising electricity demand driven by AI applications. A formal action plan is expected to be unveiled on July 23. Faster permitting based on nationwide water rights framework is also under consideration. Critics warn that the U.S. power grid is already overburdened, with lengthy wait times for new energy projects. Earlier in his term, Trump declared an energy emergency and threw his support behind the Stargate Project with OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank. He is scheduled to speak at an AI event in Pennsylvania on July 15.

