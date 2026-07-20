Trump administration reportedly builds a slow-motion ban on Chinese AI models through sanctions and soft pressure

Ask about this article… Search

The Trump administration is considering measures against Chinese AI models that could amount to an effective ban.

According to Axios, the Department of Commerce, the NSA, and the White House have explored several options since 2025. These include placing Chinese AI labs on a sanctions list, issuing security warnings, and using an executive order to impose security requirements and liability on U.S. companies that host Chinese models.

The Commerce Department reportedly drafted rules as early as summer 2025 to protect domestic supply chains from Chinese open-source models. Advisers who favored a lighter regulatory approach initially blocked those efforts. But the release of China's Kimi K3 model and personnel changes in the White House have helped supporters of tighter restrictions regain influence.

Ad

A direct ban wouldn't even be necessary. A source close to the government told Axios that "what's actually happening is slower and more durable," pointing to procurement rules, sanctions threats, and public pressure campaigns against U.S. companies that use Chinese models.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1

OpenAI strategist predicts "FUD" regulation

Rather than ban Chinese models outright, the administration could focus on potential backdoors and security flaws, another source said. That closely matches the "FUD" strategy, short for "fear, uncertainty, and doubt," that OpenAI strategist Dean W. Ball recently predicted. Soft guidelines and public warnings could deter companies without imposing binding rules.

"You just create enough regulatory risk that every regulated enterprise backs off. You probably don't want to create so much regulatory risk that you scare off the hyperscalers from serving Chinese models; this will just drive startups to sketchier providers. There's a happy middle ground here," Ball wrote.

Ad

Commercial and economic interests may also be driving the push. U.S. companies are increasingly using Chinese open-source models because they're cheaper and nearly as capable. Restrictions would protect the market dominance of Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic. The AI sector is also driving much of the U.S. stock market's gains under Trump. If Chinese models threatened the business of major U.S. providers, the fallout could hit markets hard.

Open models pose real cybersecurity risks. But a U.S. ban wouldn't eliminate those threats and would do little to curb them. Open models can also support cyber defense, and Hugging Face says they can outperform commercial models at that task. Restricting access could create risks of its own.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-2