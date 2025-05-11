Trump fires Copyright Office chief Shira Perlmutter chief after report opposes AI fair use

U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed Shira Perlmutter, head of the U.S. Copyright Office, shortly after her office released a report opposing broad "fair use" exemptions for AI training purposes. The report's stance conflicts with the interests of Trump ally Elon Musk and much of the AI industry. Perlmutter had served since 2020. Rep. Joseph Morelle, the top Democrat on the House Committee on Administration, called the dismissal an "unprecedented power grab with no legal basis" and said the timing was "certainly no coincidence."
This action once again tramples on Congress’s Article One authority and throws a trillion-dollar industry into chaos.
Rep. Joe Morelle