TSMC and Samsung consider building $100B chip factories in UAE, with US oversight

TSMC executives have talked about constructing a multi-factory complex rivaling its largest and most advanced facilities in Taiwan, sources told The Wall Street Journal. The project, which would span several factories, could cost more than $100 billion.

Samsung is also mulling new chip plants in the UAE in coming years, though no decisions have been made. The goal is to boost global chip production and lower prices without hurting chipmakers' profits.

UAE to fund projects, US seeks oversight

Under the proposed terms, the UAE would fund the projects, with Abu Dhabi's Mubadala investment fund playing a key role in developing a domestic technology industry. This includes MGX, a sovereign wealth fund that is also reportedly in chip talks with OpenAI. A Mubadala spokesman said it's in "regular dialogue with partners around the world" but has no concrete plans to announce.

Abu Dhabi aims to create a "national champion" for AI investments through its new fund. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE president's brother, oversees the fund and AI firm G42, which partners with OpenAI, Microsoft and Cerebras.

The factory plans are tied to political concerns about the US-China AI race. TSMC and Samsung are talking to US officials concerned about advanced AI chip supplies to China, a trading partner of the UAE.

The companies have discussed giving the U.S. oversight of chip production and shipments from the UAE plants. Details are still being worked out.

A US National Security Council spokesperson told the WSJ: "We have worked extensively with the U.A.E. on areas of advanced technology over the last two years, and the partnership is moving in the right direction."

