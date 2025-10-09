TSMC tops expectations with 30 percent revenue surge, driven by AI demand

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

TSMC beat market expectations in the third quarter of 2025 with a 30 percent jump in revenue. The Taiwanese company reported 989.92 billion Taiwan dollars ($32.47 billion), surpassing the 973.26 billion T$ forecast by analysts surveyed by LSEG.

Soaring demand for artificial intelligence applications, especially from customers like Nvidia and Apple, drove the gains. This growth helped offset weaker chip sales in the consumer electronics sector. Revenue landed in the middle of TSMC's July forecast range of $31.8 billion to $33 billion. Full quarterly results are set to be released on October 16.

