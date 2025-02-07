UAE to invest up to 50 billion euros in AI campus in France

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

The United Arab Emirates and France have signed an agreement to build a massive AI campus, including a data center with up to one gigawatt of computing power. The project could require an investment of between €30 billion and €50 billion, making it the largest facility of its kind in Europe. The campus project, signed by French President Emmanuel Macron and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will be developed by a consortium of French and Emirati companies, including UAE-based AI investment fund MGX. The exact location is yet to be determined.