Uber Eats uses AI to turn real meals into picture-perfect dishes

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Uber Eats now manipulates food images using generative AI.

Uber Eats is now using generative AI to identify and enhance low-quality food photos on its menus. The technology does more than just adjust lighting, resolution, or cropping. It can move food onto different plates or backgrounds, and even modify the food itself - making portions look bigger or digitally filling in gaps for a more polished look.

This approach goes further than traditional retouching or generic stock photos. The AI is capable of generating convincing images of dishes that, in some cases, never actually existed in this form.

