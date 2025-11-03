AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Udio’s copyright deal with Universal Music frustrates users

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Udio, an AI music startup, recently reached a settlement with Universal Music Group. While the agreement ends an ongoing copyright lawsuit, it also brought sweeping new restrictions that have angered many users. Songs generated with Udio can no longer be downloaded, streamed, or used in personal projects.

Ad

On platforms like Reddit and Discord, frustrated users have voiced their anger and announced plans to leave Udio altogether. During an online meeting, Udio CEO Andrew Sanchez offered free credits as compensation but stopped short of promising any policy changes. Looking ahead, Udio and Universal plan to launch a paid music service next year that will feature fully licensed material.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Bloomberg
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Universal Music Group rewrites its AI playbook with deals involving Udio and Stability AI

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Udio’s copyright deal with Universal Music frustrates users

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Google leans on token metrics, not revenue, adding to bubble talk about AI growth

AI and society

OpenAI restructures under new foundation, Microsoft takes 27 percent stake

AI and society

ChatGPT's memory could turn personal details into ads OpenAI CEO Altman once called dystopian

Google News