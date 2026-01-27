UK government taps Anthropic AI to help citizens find jobs

The British government has chosen Anthropic to develop an AI assistant for the GOV.UK website. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) plans to use the system to help citizens navigate government services and receive personalized guidance. The initial focus will be on jobseekers - helping them with career advice, connecting them to training opportunities, and explaining available programs.

The partnership builds on a declaration of intent signed in February 2025. Anthropic engineers are collaborating directly with UK officials to ensure the government can eventually run the system on its own. Users will keep full control over their data and can opt out at any time.

Anthropic's regional head Pip White said the collaboration demonstrates how AI can be deployed safely for the public good. The company isn't the only US tech firm making moves in the UK - Microsoft, OpenAI, and Nvidia committed over 31 billion pounds to British AI infrastructure last year.

There's one notable difference between Anthropic and some of its competitors: while OpenAI holds a $200 million contract with the US Department of Defense, Anthropic prohibits US law enforcement agencies from using its models for domestic surveillance.