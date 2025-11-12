UK plans pre-release AI testing to prevent child abuse imagery

AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
The United Kingdom plans to let companies and child protection organizations test AI models before release to see whether they can generate child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to a BBC report, the government aims to expand the "Crime and Policing Bill" to allow targeted evaluations of AI systems for CSAM risks. Under the proposal, authorized testers - including technology firms and child safety groups - would be permitted to check models before they go public to ensure they can't be misused to produce illegal imagery.

Tech Minister Liz Kendall said the goal is to make AI systems safe "at the source" and prevent technology from advancing faster than child protection efforts. Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips explained that the regulations are designed to stop seemingly harmless AI tools from being turned into instruments for creating abusive content.

Child protection groups push for mandatory AI safety tests

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), one of the few organizations authorized to proactively search for CSAM, supports the initiative. According to the IWF, reports of AI-generated abuse imagery have surged. Between January and October 2025, the group removed 426 AI-related CSAM items, up from 199 during the same period in 2024. IWF CEO Kerry Smith warned that AI enables abusers to revictimize survivors.

The IWF had already reported a sharp rise in 2023, noting that such material also complicates investigations into real child abuse cases.

The child protection organization NSPCC also backs the government's approach but argues the tests should be mandatory, not voluntary. NSPCC policy manager Rani Govender said child safety must be built into AI development from the start, not added after the fact.

Government aims to set new standards for AI safety

The proposed changes would cover not only CSAM, but also other forms of non-consensual or violence-related content. Experts warn that large AI models trained on unfiltered internet data can be exploited to generate realistic synthetic depictions of abuse or assault, making it harder for investigators to distinguish real from artificially created material.

The Home Office has already announced that the UK will become the first country to criminalize the possession, development, and use of AI systems designed to create CSAM. Violations could be punished with up to five years in prison.

Sources
BBC
