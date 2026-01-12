Ad
Skip to content
Subscribe Now
AI and society
Copy the url to clipboard Share this article Go to comment section

UK regulator investigates X over Grok AI's role in generating sexualized deepfakes

Maximilian Schreiner
Maximilian Schreiner View the LinkedIn Profile of Maximilian Schreiner
Jan 12, 2026

British media regulator Ofcom has opened an investigation into X over the AI chatbot Grok. The probe follows reports in recent weeks that Elon Musk's chatbot and social media platform were increasingly being used to create and share non-consensual intimate images and even sexualized images of children.

Ofcom is now examining whether X violated the UK's Online Safety Act. The regulator contacted X on January 5, 2025, demanding a response by January 9. The investigation aims to determine whether X took adequate steps to protect British users from illegal content. Violations could result in fines of up to 18 million pounds or 10 percent of global revenue. In severe cases, a court could even order X blocked in the UK.

Ofcom is also looking into whether xAI, the AI company behind Grok, broke any regulations. Last week, the EU Commission ordered X to preserve all internal documents and data related to the Grok AI chatbot through the end of 2026.

Ad
DEC_D_Incontent-1

AI News Without the Hype – Curated by Humans

As a THE DECODER subscriber, you get ad-free reading, our weekly AI newsletter, the exclusive "AI Radar" Frontier Report 6× per year, access to comments, and our complete archive.

Source: Ofcom