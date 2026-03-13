Ukraine opens its battlefield data to allies to train AI models for autonomous drones.

"Today, Ukraine has a unique array of battlefield data that is unmatched anywhere else in the world," Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Telegram. "This includes millions of annotated images collected during tens of thousands of combat flights."

Fedorov had first announced the plan in January, shortly after taking office. Now, he says a platform has been created that provides allies and companies with constantly updating datasets and large quantities of photos and video footage. The goal is to accelerate the development of AI models that can guide drones to their targets without a pilot or quickly analyze vast pools of data.

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Ukraine wants to increase the role played by autonomous systems in the war. Top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said the war had "entered a new phase" with platoons of drone interceptors are now being created inside the Ukrainian armed forces.