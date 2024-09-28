AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Ukrainian drones could fly autonomously within six months, says drone unit commander

Victor Pinchuk Foundation
Ukrainian drones could fly autonomously within six months, says drone unit commander
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

According to Robert Brovdi, founder and commander of the special drone unit "Madyar Birds," Ukrainian drones could be flying completely autonomously without human pilots in as little as six months.

Ad

In a recent interview, Brovdi reported on the ongoing development and testing of hundreds of AI systems that would enable the drones to decide independently where to fly and how to hit targets, while distinguishing between friend and foe.

Reports of AI-controlled drone attacks in Ukraine have been circulating for several months, and companies such as Auterion are developing chips that autonomously guide kamikaze drones to their targets. Soldiers would only need to launch the drones, and the AI would take over from there.

Three-year plan for drones and robots

Simultaneously, Ukraine is pushing forward with ambitious plans to expand its drone, robotics, and electronic warfare capabilities. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov recently presented a comprehensive three-year plan for Ukrainian arms production, which includes the required number of units and necessary financial resources. Several countries have already agreed to finance Ukraine's drones and missiles.

Ad
Ad

According to Hanna Hvozdiar, deputy minister of strategic industries, Ukraine has the capacity to produce more than three million drones a year, but needs funding from foreign partners to reach that goal.

The United States is also heavily investing in drone technology, with the US Army recently signing a nearly $1 billion contract with AeroVironment for the delivery of Switchblade series kamikaze drones over the next five years. The aim is to increase the firepower of infantry units, particularly in view of potential conflicts with China in the Pacific. The effectiveness of such drones has already been proven in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Ukrainian drone units are working to enable their drones to fly completely autonomously within six to eight months. According to one commander, the drones will be able to navigate, attack targets and distinguish between friend and foe.
  • Ukraine is planning a major expansion of its drone and robot production. A three-year plan sets out quantities and financial requirements. According to the government, several countries have already pledged to fund drones and missiles.
  • The US is also investing heavily in drone technology. The US Army has signed a nearly $1 billion contract for kamikaze drones to boost infantry firepower. The use of such drones has proved very effective in the war in Ukraine.
Sources
The Kyiv Independent
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

AI warning system Raven Sentry: How the US predicted Taliban attacks in Afghanistan

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest: Square Enix brings popular tactical RPG to VR with mixed reality mode bHaptics TactSuit X16 review: A haptic hit with minor flaws XR weekly round-up: A VR headset for everyone, AR glasses from the future and smart glasses with memory MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Lessons from Ukraine drive billion-dollar push for kamikaze drone tech

AI and society

Dispute over AI ethics: Google DeepMind employees rally against military contracts

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Ukrainian drones could fly autonomously within six months, says drone unit commander

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society
Update

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies rumors of giant equity stake as company considers restructuring

AI research

Researchers put OpenAI's o1 through its paces, exposing both breakthroughs and limitations

AI research

Nvidia researcher Jim Fan expects "GPT-3 moment" for robotics in the next few years

Google News