Ukrainian drones could fly autonomously within six months, says drone unit commander

According to Robert Brovdi, founder and commander of the special drone unit "Madyar Birds," Ukrainian drones could be flying completely autonomously without human pilots in as little as six months.

In a recent interview, Brovdi reported on the ongoing development and testing of hundreds of AI systems that would enable the drones to decide independently where to fly and how to hit targets, while distinguishing between friend and foe.

Reports of AI-controlled drone attacks in Ukraine have been circulating for several months, and companies such as Auterion are developing chips that autonomously guide kamikaze drones to their targets. Soldiers would only need to launch the drones, and the AI would take over from there.

Three-year plan for drones and robots

Simultaneously, Ukraine is pushing forward with ambitious plans to expand its drone, robotics, and electronic warfare capabilities. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov recently presented a comprehensive three-year plan for Ukrainian arms production, which includes the required number of units and necessary financial resources. Several countries have already agreed to finance Ukraine's drones and missiles.

According to Hanna Hvozdiar, deputy minister of strategic industries, Ukraine has the capacity to produce more than three million drones a year, but needs funding from foreign partners to reach that goal.

The United States is also heavily investing in drone technology, with the US Army recently signing a nearly $1 billion contract with AeroVironment for the delivery of Switchblade series kamikaze drones over the next five years. The aim is to increase the firepower of infantry units, particularly in view of potential conflicts with China in the Pacific. The effectiveness of such drones has already been proven in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

