Unauthorized users breach Anthropic's restricted Mythos AI model

A small group of unauthorized users gained access to Anthropic's new AI model Claude Mythos, Bloomberg reports. Anthropic considers Mythos powerful enough to enable dangerous cyberattacks, which is why the company only makes it available to select partners like Apple, Amazon, and Cisco through its "Project Glasswing" program.

The users, members of a private Discord channel, got in on the day of the announcement. They pulled it off using the access credentials of a member who works as a contractor for Anthropic, along with publicly available information from a data leak at AI startup Mercor. According to Bloomberg, the group didn't use Mythos for cyberattacks but for harmless tasks like building simple websites for testing.

The source says the group also has access to a number of other unreleased Anthropic AI models. The company says it's investigating the incident. So far, there's no indication that the access extended beyond the external contractor's environment or that Anthropic's own systems were compromised.

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