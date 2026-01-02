US Army creates dedicated AI officer career track to build in-house machine learning expertise

The US Army is establishing a new career track for officers specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Called "49B AI/ML Officer," the new specialization aims to transform the army into a data-driven, AI-capable fighting force.

The first selection round kicks off in January 2026, with retraining scheduled to wrap up by the end of fiscal year 2026. Applicants with advanced academic and technical backgrounds in AI-related fields will have the best shot at getting in. "Ultimately, it's about building a force that can outthink, outpace, and outmaneuver any adversary," says Lt. Col. Orlandon Howard, US Army spokesperson, calling it a "deliberate and crucial step in keeping pace with present and future operational requirements."

Once trained, these officers will focus on speeding up battlefield decision-making, improving logistics, and supporting robotics and autonomous systems. The army is also considering opening the program to warrant officers down the line.

