AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

US court allows lawsuit against Google and Character.AI over teenager's suicide

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

A US court has allowed a lawsuit to proceed against Google and the AI startup Character.AI. The plaintiff, Megan Garcia, holds Character.AI's chatbots partly responsible for the suicide of her 14-year-old son in February 2024, alleging that the bot posed as a real person, therapist, and romantic partner. Google and Character.AI tried to have the case dismissed, citing free speech protections, but the court rejected their argument. Character.AI says it has safeguards in place to prevent self-harm, while Google denies any responsibility and points to the companies' independence.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Reuters
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

New lawsuit claims Google-backed Character.AI chatbots harmed "thousands of kids"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Into the Radius 2 has launched into Early Access on Quest 3 - How does it run? Valve's new VR headset won't arrive until 2026, claims Lynx founder Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are now available in three more countries MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google acquires key AI talent and tech from Character.AI in a strategic licensing deal

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

US court allows lawsuit against Google and Character.AI over teenager's suicide

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

AI research

AlphaEvolve is Google DeepMind's new AI system that autonomously creates better algorithms

Google News