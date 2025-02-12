AI and society
Matthias Bastian

US court rejects AI startup's fair use defence, but impact on OpenAI and others may be limited

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
US court rejects AI startup's fair use defence, but impact on OpenAI and others may be limited
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A federal court's ruling against Ross Intelligence's use of copyrighted material for AI training may have limited implications for major AI companies, thanks to key differences in how their systems work.

Ad

A US federal court has rejected Ross Intelligence's fair use defense, ruling that the company's use of copyrighted material to train its AI violated copyright law. Ross had obtained roughly 25,000 legal summaries from Thomson Reuters' Westlaw database through indirect means and converted them into training data for its AI system.

The court evaluated four traditional fair use factors: purpose and character of use, nature of the copyrighted work, amount and significance of the portion used, and effect on potential market value. Ross' defense failed on all counts.

Two factors particularly worked against Ross: the commercial nature of its use and lack of "transformative" value. The company had simply converted legal summaries into numerical data about word relationships to train its AI, but was essentially creating a competing product to Thomson Reuters' system.

Ad
Ad

Market impact proved central to the ruling. The court considered both the existing legal research market and a potential market for AI training data at risk from Ross' actions. The ruling placed the burden of proof on Ross to show such markets wouldn't be affected - a detail that could influence future cases, particularly since some major AI labs already purchase training data, effectively acknowledging its commercial value beyond fair use.

LLMs are different

Notably, the court explicitly stated that this ruling applies only to non-generative AI. Unlike language models that learn from existing content to generate new material, Ross' system directly competed by providing the same service as Thomson Reuters - returning existing court decisions.

Text excerpt from court decision: Ross vs. Thomson Reuters for the non-transformative use of headnotes by Ross's AI system for legal research.
The court made it clear that Ross' AI system is not generative AI, but merely reorganizes existing content. This distinction was central to the rejection of the fair use defense in the copyright dispute with Thomson Reuters.| Image: Screenshot via Courtlistener

This distinction aligns with the fair use argument of OpenAI and other AI labs: their training data is used to develop general language (or coding, musical, artistic etc.) skills, not to reproduce or compete with the original content. In addition, the training data is only "viewed" by the AI system during training, not copied into the final model - similar to a student learning from a textbook. However, the data must be stored, at least temporarily, for the training process to work.

Different AI cases may play out differently

Courts appear to be taking a case-by-case approach to AI copyright issues. A single, definitive ruling on fair use for generative AI training data isn't expected anytime soon. Instead, different precedents will likely emerge as courts grapple with various AI systems and their unique contexts.

The Ross case was relatively straightforward: one legal database competing directly with another. But future cases raise more nuanced questions: Is a chatbot truly competing with a news website? Does an AI music generator actually compete with human musicians? When does AI-generated content become a substitute for the original work?

Recommendation
AI and society
Comment

Bill Gates downplays AI's potential for spreading disinformation

These questions are far more complex than the Ross case and will likely require careful consideration by courts. A recent lawsuit by news sites Raw Story and AlterNet against OpenAI illustrates this complexity. The judge dismissed the case, accepting OpenAI's fair use defense that ChatGPT creates new content rather than copying articles directly, and that facts themselves aren't protected by copyright.

For Ross Intelligence, the legal battle proved fatal. The company shut down in 2021, unable to raise enough funds to continue operating while fighting what it called an unfounded lawsuit.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • In a ruling with limited scope, a US federal court has determined that Ross Intelligence's use of copyrighted legal data to train its AI-powered legal research tool does not constitute fair use.
  • The decision hinges on the commercial nature of Ross's AI system and the court's assessment that the training data was not sufficiently transformed. However, the ruling explicitly excludes generative AI models like large language models that learn to produce original content.
  • The nuanced legal landscape indicates that the question of fair use for AI training data will likely be addressed through a series of case-specific precedents rather than a single, definitive ruling applicable to all AI systems and use cases.
Sources
Court Listener
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Europe's €200 billion AI bet signals a new era - but it's still playing catch-up

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
We don't recommend playing Alien: Rogue Incursion on Quest 3 for now The VR game Selina will take you on a journey to dream worlds in the style of M.C. Escher Oculus founder Palmer Luckey is now developing an AR headset for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

How Elon Musk plans to sabotage OpenAI's transformation into a for-profit company

AI and society

OpenAI moves to develop its own AI chips by 2026

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

US court rejects AI startup's fair use defence, but impact on OpenAI and others may be limited

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Study warns: creeping AI development could lead to our 'gradual disempowerment'

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT free for all, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new reasoning model o3-mini for free ChatGPT and API

Google News