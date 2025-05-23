US House passed a bill that would ban state-level AI regulations for ten years

AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
The US House of Representatives has narrowly passed a legislative package that would impose a ten-year ban on state-level laws regulating artificial intelligence.

The measure is part of the so-called “One Big, Beautiful” Bill (H.R. 1), which also includes tax and immigration provisions. The bill passed by a vote of 215 to 214, with nearly all support coming from Republican lawmakers. If enacted, it would mark one of the most significant federal moves on technology policy in the US in years.

The moratorium is tucked into a section allocating funds to the Commerce Department for modernizing federal IT systems with commercial AI solutions. Supporters argue that a patchwork of state AI laws would hinder business and innovation. Their stated goal is to give Congress time to craft a unified national framework. Major technology companies, the US Chamber of Commerce, and market-oriented think tanks like the R Street Institute have welcomed the proposal.

Critics warn of weakened consumer protections

Opponents, however, warn that the moratorium could seriously undermine consumer protections. Democratic representatives such as Lori Trahan argue that the measure primarily serves the interests of big tech companies. Civil society groups and state attorneys general from several states have also come out against the proposal.

There is also Republican resistance in the Senate. Senator Marsha Blackburn warned during a hearing that the moratorium could undermine existing protections like Tennessee’s ELVIS Act (Ensuring Likeness, Voice, and Image Security Act), which was created to protect artists’ voices, images, and personality rights—especially in the age of generative AI.

Her Republican colleague Josh Hawley has also raised concerns, according to Punchbowl. Critics argue that passing a moratorium without first establishing nationwide safeguards would be irresponsible.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate remains uncertain. The so-called Byrd Rule, which excludes unrelated provisions from budget bills, could also come into play.

Summary
  • The US House of Representatives has passed a legislative package by a narrow majority (215 votes to 214) that provides for a ten-year moratorium on federal AI regulations.
  • Supporters, mainly Republicans, argue that different laws in the states would hinder innovation, while critics fear a weakening of consumer protection and emphasize that existing protection laws could be undermined.
  • The bill, part of the "One Big, Beautiful" bill (H.R. 1), has yet to pass the US Senate, where its fate is uncertain and the so-called Byrd Rule, which excludes extraneous content from appropriations bills, could apply.
Sources
TechPolicy
