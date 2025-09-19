AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

US House starts pilot program with Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
The US House of Representatives is running a trial of Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant. Lawmakers and staff now have access to the chatbot, which can connect to emails and OneDrive documents and comes with expanded data and legal protections, Axios reports.

Technical staff have been testing Copilot since June. This fall, leadership offices and additional staff will join the pilot. Up to 6,000 one-year licenses are expected to be distributed.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the rollout at the "Congressional Hackathon," alongside Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The two had already launched a bipartisan AI working group.

At the same time, administrators are reviewing offers from other vendors, including ChatGPT Enterprise, Claude, Gemini, and USAi. More details about Microsoft's role in Congress are expected in the coming months.

