US reportedly favors selective bans over blanket restrictions on Chinese open weight models citing security concerns

OpenAI and Google Deepmind later signed an open letter opposing regulation of open-weight AI models. Many major tech companies back the letter, most with business interests in open AI models, which now come mainly from China. Microsoft and Google sell access through their services, and many backers also want to curb Anthropic and OpenAI's market power. Google Deepmind develops open models of its own, including the successful Gemma series.

The petition comes as the Trump administration prepares to tighten restrictions on Chinese open models. The New York Times reports that the White House favors targeted bans on specific models over a blanket ban, citing national security concerns that could prove valid in time. For now, even recent models such as Kimi K3 trail leading Western models by a wide margin on cybersecurity benchmarks. The Times also reports that Anthropic and OpenAI are privately lobbying to restrict Chinese open models, even though OpenAI signed the letter. Both face price pressure from cheaper Chinese models.

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