AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

USA approves billion-dollar Nvidia AI chip exports

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

The US government has approved the export of Nvidia AI chips worth several billion dollars to the United Arab Emirates, according to Bloomberg. The Commerce Department's approvals are part of a deal signed in May that ties US chip shipments to matching Emirati investments in the US.

Ad

US officials say the Gulf federation plans to invest about $1.4 trillion over the next decade. The initiative includes a five-gigawatt data center in Abu Dhabi, with OpenAI among the partners. Some lawmakers in Washington have raised concerns about security risks and growing Chinese influence. The Trump administration sees the deal as a way to keep China out of the Middle East.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Bloomberg
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

China orders Bytedance and Alibaba to cancel Nvidia AI chip purchases

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

China accuses Nvidia of antitrust violations tied to Mellanox deal

AI and society

Huawei’s AI chip production reportedly faces a critical shortage of high-bandwidth memory

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

USA approves billion-dollar Nvidia AI chip exports

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI unveils Sora 2 video model with realistic physics, high-quality audio, and a new social app

AI in practice

Deepmind says video models for visual tasks could become what LLMs are for text tasks

Google News