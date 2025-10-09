USA approves billion-dollar Nvidia AI chip exports

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

The US government has approved the export of Nvidia AI chips worth several billion dollars to the United Arab Emirates, according to Bloomberg. The Commerce Department's approvals are part of a deal signed in May that ties US chip shipments to matching Emirati investments in the US.

US officials say the Gulf federation plans to invest about $1.4 trillion over the next decade. The initiative includes a five-gigawatt data center in Abu Dhabi, with OpenAI among the partners. Some lawmakers in Washington have raised concerns about security risks and growing Chinese influence. The Trump administration sees the deal as a way to keep China out of the Middle East.

