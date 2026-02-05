Ad
Voxtral Transcribe 2 offers speech recognition at $0.003 per minute

Jonathan Kemper
Feb 5, 2026

Mistral AI launches Voxtral Transcribe 2, undercutting competitors on speech recognition pricing. The second-generation speech recognition models start at $0.003 per minute and, according to Mistral, outperform GPT-4o mini Transcribe, Gemini 2.5 Flash, and Deepgram Nova in accuracy. The model family comes in two variants: Voxtral Mini Transcribe V2 for processing larger audio files, and Voxtral Realtime for real-time applications with latency under 200 milliseconds. Voxtral Realtime costs twice as much and uses a proprietary streaming architecture that transcribes audio as it arrives - designed for voice assistants, live captioning, or call center analysis.

Both models support 13 languages, including German, English, and Chinese. New features include speaker recognition, word-level timestamps, and support for recordings up to three hours long. Voxtral Realtime is available as open-weights under Apache 2.0 on Hugging Face and via API, while Voxtral Mini Transcribe V2 is only accessible through Le Chat, the Mistral API, and a playground. Mistral released the first Voxtral generation in July 2025.

