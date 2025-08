Wan2.2 A14B now tops the rankings for open source video models, according to Artificial Analysis. It ranks seventh for text-to-video and fourteenth for image-to-video, with the lower placement in the latter likely due to its 16 frames per second output compared to 24 fps in some competitors. Among open models, Wan2.2 A14B leads the field, but it still trails behind closed models like Veo 3 and Seedance 1.0 in overall performance. Pricing, however, is often much lower depending on the provider.

