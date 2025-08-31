WeChat rolls out AI labeling rules in China

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

WeChat is introducing new rules that require users to label any AI-generated content they share, including videos and public posts. The platform may also add its own visible or invisible labels to content to increase transparency.

Ad

Share Recommend our article Share

These changes follow China's government regulation on mandatory labeling of AI-generated content, which takes effect on September 1, 2025. Users who ignore the rules, such as by removing required labels or sharing misleading content, will face penalties, according to WeChat.

Ad