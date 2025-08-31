AI and society
Matthias Bastian

WeChat rolls out AI labeling rules in China

WeChat is introducing new rules that require users to label any AI-generated content they share, including videos and public posts. The platform may also add its own visible or invisible labels to content to increase transparency.

When posting on a public WeChat account, users must indicate if any content—whether video, image, or text—was generated by AI and choose the appropriate category, including official/media, news, entertainment, personal opinion/reference only. | Image: Screenshot via WeChat

These changes follow China's government regulation on mandatory labeling of AI-generated content, which takes effect on September 1, 2025. Users who ignore the rules, such as by removing required labels or sharing misleading content, will face penalties, according to WeChat.

Sources
via Finance Sina / WeChat Coral Security
