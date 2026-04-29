White House moves to restore Anthropic access after Pentagon standoff

The White House is drafting guidance that would let federal agencies work with Anthropic again, including access to the company's new model Mythos. A draft executive action could sidestep the Pentagon's supply chain risk designation of Anthropic. One source described the push as a way to "save face and bring em back in."

Earlier this month, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sat down with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. The dispute began when Anthropic refused to sign a Pentagon agreement that would have allowed the use of its Claude model for "all lawful purposes." The company insisted on carving out bans on "mass domestic surveillance" and "fully autonomous weapons."

OpenAI and Google have already signed similar deals with the Pentagon. The NSA, meanwhile, is already using Mythos.

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