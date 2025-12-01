With AI gains and softer demand, consulting starting pay is flat

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Entry-level consulting salaries have remained flat for the second year in a row, according to a new report from Management Consulted. The slowdown affects top firms like McKinsey and the Big Four, as well as smaller boutique consultancies. The report cites weaker demand, productivity gains from AI, and fewer employees leaving the industry as key factors.

Namaan Mian of Management Consulted says firms can now get more done with fewer people thanks to AI, which is putting a lid on salary growth. The findings are based on verified offer data and show that companies are hiring fewer high-cost MBA graduates. In previous years, entry-level pay typically rose by five to ten percent annually. Management Consulted expects salaries for new hires to remain flat even if demand eventually picks back up.

