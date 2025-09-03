AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

WordPress tests AI tool Telex

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
WordPress showed off its experimental AI tool Telex at WordCamp US 2025 in Portland. Telex is designed to generate custom Gutenberg blocks for WordPress sites using simple text prompts. CEO Matt Mullenweg demonstrated how a user could create a basic marketing animation with just a few instructions. The tool is available at telex.automattic.ai and provides results as a .zip file for easy installation. Initial tests suggest Telex still has bugs to work out. Mullenweg described Telex as a prototype and part of WordPress's broader AI roadmap. He also introduced a lightweight browser assistant for answering WordPress questions, and referenced Perplexity's AI browser Comet, which could one day allow users to control WordPress directly.

